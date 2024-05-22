Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Petrol price helps drive Kiwi recruit to Hamilton Hawks

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
May 23 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamilton lock Logan Flutey has made a strong start to the season. Picture by Pat Gleeson
Hamilton lock Logan Flutey has made a strong start to the season. Picture by Pat Gleeson

LOGAN Flutey's brother and the rest of the Hamilton Hawks' Wairarapa Bush Kiwi connection sowed the seed for the lock to join them in Newcastle.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.