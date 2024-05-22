Petrol price helps drive Kiwi recruit to Hamilton Hawks

LOGAN Flutey's brother and the rest of the Hamilton Hawks' Wairarapa Bush Kiwi connection sowed the seed for the lock to join them in Newcastle.
A phone call from Hawks coach Marty Berry added to the temptation.
The clincher was the price of petrol and the hourly pay rate.
"Raniera Petersen and Chris Hemi have been trying to get me over here for three years," Flutey said. "My brother Tristan joined them last year. The boys must have told Marty Berry to hit me up about coming over. He rang and said I would be welcome. That lit a bit of a fire and got me training again.
"They did sell the dream. When they told me about the price of petrol and hourly rates for work, I couldn't go past it. Petrol is a dollar a litre cheaper here."
The Flutey brothers, Hemi and Reniera grew up together and played juniors for Greytown alongside Berry's son Rocco, who now plays NRL for the New Zealand Warriors.
"I coached Logan when he was a kid," Berry said. "He has always been a hard working player. His tackling technique is outstanding. He has received players player just about every week."
"The rugby is only a side thing. It is more about them getting out and seeing a different part of the world, and getting a good job."
Flutey hasn't looked back.
"I'm working for a crane company and am really enjoying that," Flutey said. "The rugby is a lot quicker than I expected. It is a different playing style all together."
"Last year, I was near ready to give up. I broke two bones in my arm and missed a couple of seasons. I came back and tore my calf twice. "I played No.8 at home but when I turned up here Marty looked at me and said, you are too unfit for that. I have played there before and knew what to expect. I like doing the dirty stuff anyway."
Flutey is among eight Hawks in the Hunter train-on squad for the NSW County squad.
"I plan to stay here for a while," he said. "I want to get into the Hunter representative team if not this season, in the future."
Winning a premiership for the Hawks, alongside his brother and mates, is also high on the list.
"Tristan is 18 months older than me," Flutey said. "Through juniors we were always on the same team. We also played senior club footy together at Martinborough. We won the comp in 2019, which was their first premiership in 20-odd years.
"New are pretty new team here at the Hawks. Marty is trying to spread the defence and wants us to try to find the gaps rather than hit up the middle in normal rugby style. It is different.
"We understand what he is trying to do. We are getting close to clicking. The chemistry is nearly there. We have moments in games where it really works. Then we turn off. Our discipline has played a factor in that, not being able to hold the ball. I'm confident it will all come together."
