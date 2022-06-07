Newcastle Herald
Maitland Magpies add to depth for title run

By Craig Kerry
June 7 2022 - 10:00pm
Jacob Bailey

Maitland have bolstered their squad for the last third of the Northern NSW NPL season, signing experienced midfielder Jacob Bailey from Newcastle Olympic.

