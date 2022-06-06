Newcastle Herald
Knights NRLW skipper Romy Teitzel wins Queensland Origin selection

By Robert Dillon and Aap
Updated June 6 2022 - 8:21am, first published 8:20am
REWARD: Romy Teitzel's outstanding season for the Newcastle Knights has earned her a spot in the Queensland Origin squad. Picture: Marina Neil

KNIGHTS skipper Romy Teitzell has been rewarded for her outstanding form in Newcastle's inaugural NRLW season with selection in the Queensland women's squad for the one-off State of Origin clash with NSW in Canberra on June 24.

