Broadmeadow Magic grind out derby draw with Olympic to stay clear at top of NPL

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
June 5 2022 - 9:30am
EARLY JOY: Broadmeadow celebrate Damon Green's goal in the second minute of the 1-1 draw with Newcastle Olympic on Sunday at Darling Street Oval. Picture: Marina Neil

IT was a point gained rather than two lost for a tired Broadmeadow on Sunday after the Northern NSW NPL leaders hung on in a 1-1 draw with Newcastle Olympic at Darling Street Oval.

