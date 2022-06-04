Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
In Depth

The oldest living Socceroo and other Hunter Socceroos share stories from international matches

By Alex Pichaloff
Updated June 4 2022 - 10:30pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UNFORGETTABLE: Goalkeeper Bill Rorke, from Kearsley, will always remember his game in goal for Australia against North Korea in 1965.

Every four years, the talk of World Cup qualifiers brings back memories for Bill Rorke. And as the Socceroos prepare to take on the UAE - and then hopefully Peru - in the final stages of qualifying for the 2022 tournament, Rorke can't help but cast his mind back to 1965, when the then 20-year-old was selected in the national team's first ever World Cup qualifying series.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.