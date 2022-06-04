"I was picked to play in Adelaide for Australia against the Poms and they beat us 13-2. 13-2 we got beat! So the next week they were playing Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground but I wasn't picked, so I was sitting on the sidelines," he says. "A bloke called Mickey Duff said to me, 'What's it like to get beat 13-2?' I said, 'Well, it is what it is.' And then after the game I went into the shed, he was playing, and I said, 'What's it like getting beat 17-0?'"