Hunter face a tough road to secure the Caldwell Cup but new coach Martin Brett is confident he has the size and the pace to make an impact at the Country Championships at Tamworth this weekend.
Hunter tackle defending champions Central West in the opening game at 8am on Saturday and then back up against long-time rivals Illawarra at 11am.
A new-look outfit will need to win at least one of the pool games, which consist of 25-minute halves, to be any hope of finishing on top and earn a place in the final on Sunday.
Nelson Bay duo Adam Edwards and Charles Fielder will lead a side light on rep experience.
Marcus Christensen, Dave Puchert and Onewa Tai are the only survivors from a hastily put together squad which finished fifth last season. Harry Chapman played for Far North Coast, who lost to Central West in the final.
"It is a new experience for many of the players which is not a bad thing. They have a fresh attitude and no preconceived ideas," said Brett, who is in his first year in charge.
"We have Central West first up. They have been training since February and have the nucleus of the team from last year. It is only a short turnaround between games and with unlimited subs we will rotate through the squad."
Injuries and heavy workloads have played a major role in shaping the squad. Chris Logan, Nimi Qio, Eli McCulloch, Timmy Turner, Murray Sutherland, Blair Rush and Chad Northcott had been involved.
Hunter's strength us undoubtedly the pack.
As well as Chapman the front-row rotation includes Hamilton's Kiwi import Chris Hemi, Merewether scrum anchor Dave Puchert and Maitland's Tom Vincent.
Kelly Byrne, who has been playing mainly second grade for Hamilton, is the only genuine hooker in the squad. Vincent will act as cover.
Hamilton duo Tauaf Kinikini and Seva Rokobaro, who recently returned from the Hunter Wildfires, Edwards and Marcus Christesen will provide the grunt.
Liam Brice, Piers Morell and Brendan Jackson are strong lineout options and will go hard at the ball at the breakdown.
'We will attack teams at the set-piece and with our big boppers Chris, Taufa, Seva and MC we should be able to get on the front foot," Brett said.
Fullback and fly-half are the other areas where they are slim. Billy Clay will start at fly-half, where he has been strong for Hamilton. Pat Batey will have 15 on his back.
"Billy Clay is playing with a lot of confidence and I like Patty with a bit of space," Brett said. "The way we are going to play, he is going to slot in behind our pods as a second ball-player anyway."
HUNTER - Forwards: Harry Chapman, Chris Hemi, Dave Puchert, Tom Vincent, Kelly Byrne, Marcus Christensen, Adam Edwards (C), Brendan Jackson, Taufa Kinikini, Seva Rokobaro, Liam Bryce, Piers Morell; Backs: Charlie Fielder (VC), Onewa Tai, Billy Clay, Jason Milligan, Charles Mortimer, Travis Nepia, Laufiso Vaisagote, Liam Faughlin, Hamish Mckie, Fesuai Viliamu, Qwayde Cole, Pat Batey.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
