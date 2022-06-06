Newcastle Herald
Rugby Union: New-look Hunter shape up for shot at Country Championships

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
June 6 2022 - 6:30am
LEADERS: Adam Edwards and Charles Fielder.

Hunter face a tough road to secure the Caldwell Cup but new coach Martin Brett is confident he has the size and the pace to make an impact at the Country Championships at Tamworth this weekend.

James Gardiner

