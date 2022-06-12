Warners Bay again took a three-point lead at the top of the NPLW Northern NSW table while Charlestown Azzurri consolidated third place with respective 8-0 wins over the weekend.
The Panthers beat Mid Coast in Taree on Saturday to improve to 25 points then Azzurri rose to 20 with their rout of last-placed New Lambton (0) at Arthur Edden Oval on Sunday.
Lauren Allan produced a hat-trick for Warners Bay and the competition's leading scorer Adriana Konjarski added two more to take her season tally to 27. Elodie Dagg, Tara Pender and Tara Andrews also got on the scoresheet.
Nicki Jones, Tamara Nash and Bethany Witt all scored doubles against the Eagles. Katerina Papaspiropoulos and Sienna Denholm also found the back of the net for Azzurri.
Second-placed Broadmeadow (22) get the chance to rejoin Warners Bay if they can repeat their effort from Wednesday night by beating fourth-placed Maitland (16) at Magic Park on Monday. Magic were 4-3 winners when the two sides met at Cooks Square Park midweek.
Also on Monday, fifth-placed Newcastle Olympic (15) will try to break into the top four when they host Mid Coast (7) at Darling Street Oval. Olympic have surged within striking distance of the top four after winning in their past three outings.
All games over the June long weekend are rescheduled fixtures and will see a number of teams reach their season midpoint in NPLW NNSW.
Points: Warners Bay 25, Magic 22, Azzurri 20, Maitland 16, Olympic 15, Adamstown 11, Mid Coast 7, New Lambton 0.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
