Warners Bay, Charlestown Azzurri produce big wins in NPLW Northern NSW

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated June 12 2022 - 9:05am, first published 9:00am
Warners Bay striker Lauren Allan bagged a match treble in Taree on Saturday as the Panthers beat Mid Coast 8-0.

Warners Bay again took a three-point lead at the top of the NPLW Northern NSW table while Charlestown Azzurri consolidated third place with respective 8-0 wins over the weekend.

