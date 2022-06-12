Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Mixed results for Hunter at NSW Country Rugby Union Championships

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated June 12 2022 - 9:03am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nelson Bay duo Adam Edwards and Charles Fielder captained the Hunter side.

The Hunter women's side finished fourth but it was tough going for the men and colts at the NSW Country Championships in Tamworth at the weekend.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.