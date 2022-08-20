Newcastle Herald
Basketball: Emily Foy returns in boost to Newcastle Falcons for NBL1 East play-off battle with Manly

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
August 20 2022 - 12:30am
GAME ON: The Newcastle Falcons will take on Manly in the NBL1 East play-off at Broadmeadow Basketball Stadium on Saturday. Picture: Peter Lorimer

EXCITING teeenager Emily Foy will be back for the Newcastle Falcons' clash with Manly in the NBL East women's play-off at Broadmeadow Basketball Stadium on Saturday after steering NSW to an Australian Schools championship.

