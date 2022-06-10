Why it's time for the Newcastle Knights to show fans their true colours

KNIGHTS coach Adam O'Brien has declared his team owe it to their fans to produce something special against Penrith on Sunday after four consecutive hammerings on home turf.
In successive games at McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle have been trounced 30-6 by Manly, 39-2 by Parramatta, 50-2 by Melbourne and 36-12 by Brisbane.
That equates to a combined scoreline of Opposition 155, Knights 22. Or 38-5 on average.
Newcastle have endured longer losing streaks at home, but never in their history have they suffered so many back-to-back blowouts in their own backyard.
To put it in context, in 2016 - the Knights' worst-ever season, in terms of results - they lost 10 successive games at home, by an average margin of 33-11. But some of those defeats were close contests.
If they are beaten on Sunday, it will be only the fifth time in their 35 seasons that Newcastle have lost five straight fixtures at home.
They won't get a better chance to make amends and show their true colours than against the reigning premiers and competition leaders.
"To put in a really strong performance and get a result against them would no doubt give a lot of guys - and a lot of supporters and sponsors and the town - a huge boost," O'Brien said.
"But if we just keep focusing on that, we'll bring ourselves undone. We need to focus on preparing well this week and going out and putting in a performance that we're really happy with at home.
"I haven't seen that from us [this year], if we're really honest.
"We haven't played well here. We owe it to that stadium to give it the game it deserves.
"Hopefully that's good enough to get the result."
O'Brien was optimistic that last week's bye had given the Knights, who have won four of their first 12 games this season, a chance to freshen up, physically and mentally, and take stock before the second half of their campaign.
"Before we had the break, I reckon they felt the pressure, because they care," he said of his players. "And they understand how much everybody else cares.
"So yeah, I think we were feeling the pressure. But as I said to the team, there have been parts of our game that have been really, really strong.
"But there have been parts that have been really disappointing.
"But I'm confident that with some personnel and experience coming back, finals are still within our reach, absolutely."
Knights warhorse David Klemmer pulled no punches when asked about his team's home record this season, describing it as "embarrassing".
"It's not good enough," Klemmer said. "We need to be better this week and send our fans home with smiles on their faces."
His sentiments were echoed by teammates Jacob Saifiti and Kurt Mann on Friday.
"We've been really disappointing at home this season," Saifiti said.
"Newcastle being Newcastle, we still get big crowds and we just continue to disappoint them.
"So it's a really big test this week to show them we're still in this and there's still a reason to come and watch.
"Hopefully we get another big crowd this week and we can do them proud."
Mann, who returns after missing five games with an ankle injury, added: "Our performances at home haven't been up to standard, haven't been up to scratch at all.
"It's something that has been spoken a lot of in meetings and behind closed doors.
"So I'm sure this is going to be another big test. Penrith are a quality side regardless of who plays, so this is a good chance for us to stand up."
O'Brien said he was "really proud" of the Knights after their 28-20 loss to Penrith in round three, when they played 53 minutes with 12 men after back-rower Mitch Barnett was sent off.
"The scoreline only blew out in the last six minutes," he said.
"Up until that, it could have been anyone's game.
"So that footy is in us and hopefully it comes out this weekend."
