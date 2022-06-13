Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Business
What's on

Newcastle long-weekend: business booms for restaurants, cafes, hotels, pubs and clubs on the June long weekend

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
June 13 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BUSY: Three Monkeys co-owners Anthony Strachan and Nicolas Williams said trade was booming on Monday. Picture: Marina Neil

BUSINESSES reaped the rewards of a booming long weekend as punters headed out for a well-deserved drink.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.