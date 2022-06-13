BUSINESSES reaped the rewards of a booming long weekend as punters headed out for a well-deserved drink.
The chilly weather didn't dampen trade, but staffing and supply chain struggles have put businesses under the pump, Business Hunter chief executive Bob Hawes said.
Advertisement
"We are hearing from the community that there are staff shortages and issues around being able to manage that, but we keep asking people to be patient because there are a lot of new people in hospitality trying to get up to speed," he said.
"I know personally going out over the weekend there were some shortfalls.
"One place we went to couldn't remain open as long as they wanted amid problems with shifts, staffing seems to be an ever-present problem which is frustrating from a business point of view, so we ask the community to be patient."
Pubs, clubs and restaurants had a headstart on the long weekend with the first State of Origin game drawing crowds earlier in the week.
The long weekend proved the perfect excuse to get out of Newcastle and head north to the Hunter Valley.
And, most hotels were almost packed to the rafters, with the Crowne Plaza reporting more than 900 guests each night across the long weekend.
Duty manager Ryan Harris said not only was the hotel bustling, but the two restaurants and three bars were full - with their winter indulgence package enticing Sydney-siders.
"It was busy, we were almost full and we definitely had extra staff working," he said.
"During COVID we were pretty dead but for us winter has been almost as busy as summer.
"People have said they really enjoyed it, we have a lot of return guests to our resorts and a lot are really happy the wineries are back up and running along with Hunter Valley Gardens and the zoo closeby.
"It was a really successful weekend."
Restaurants and cafes that opened on Monday's public holiday were packed as locals looked for a bite to eat on their day off.
It was tough to find a table at Darby Street's Three Monkeys cafe, where co-owner Anthony Strachan said Newcastle absolutely turned out.
"It's great that Newcastle came out and supported the hospitality trade over the long weekend, it's very much appreciated and still very needed," he said.
"It's always a bit of a cross your fingers and hope you are busy situation with penalty rates and everything else, but it's worth it."
He said Darby Street is usually well-attended at long weekends with a number of cafes opening their doors on the popular strip.
Advertisement
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.