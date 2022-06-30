Hunter public and Catholic school teachers rally in Civic Park over pay and conditions

THOUSANDS of Hunter public and Catholic school teachers have rallied in Civic Park to demand their employers improve pay and conditions, saying their current workloads were not sustainable and students were suffering.
NSW Teachers Federation regional organiser Jack Galvin Waight said more than 3000 members of the federation and Independent Education Union of Australia NSW/ACT joined forces and attended the rally.
Advertisement
They wore red and yellow shirts, waved flags, held homemade signs and shouted chants, including 'Three per cent is not even half way there, Perrottet you're living on a prayer'.
Newcastle Teachers Association president Sean Brown told the crowd Premier Dominic Perrottet deserved an 'E' for elementary on his report card.
"Out of that E for elementary we'd need an interview and what would we say with the interview?" Mr Brown said.
"Number one he's got an inability to listen, number two complete lack of planning and preparation for major tasks like getting enough teachers in front of classes.
"Three, he's arrogant when he's cornered.
"Four, his poor behaviour and poor choices, particularly when he's hanging with his mates [like Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell]."
Ms Mitchell said it was "deeply disappointing" the federation and IEU had decided to strike.
"This strike is unnecessary and will cause major upheaval for hardworking parents," she said.
"After two and a half years of learning disruption due to COVID-19, another day out of the classroom is the last thing our students need.
"The wages policy sets out a pay increase for teachers which is the most generous in the country.
"The government must take a balanced approach that allows us to also build schools, reform early education and work with the teachers to modernise and grow their profession.
"I am meeting with the federation regularly and we are engaged in a genuine discussion, making the strike very disappointing."
A Department of Education spokesperson said the best place for students was at school, for both their education and wellbeing.
The spokesperson said it was committed to reducing the administrative burden for teachers, to reduce their workload and free up time for learning and professional development.
"We are on track to meet our target of a 20 per cent reduction in low value administrative tasks by the end of 2022," they said.
More to come
Advertisement
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.