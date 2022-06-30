Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Education

Hunter public and Catholic school teachers rally in Civic Park over pay and conditions

Helen Gregory
By Helen Gregory
Updated June 30 2022 - 3:33am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THOUSANDS of Hunter public and Catholic school teachers have rallied in Civic Park to demand their employers improve pay and conditions, saying their current workloads were not sustainable and students were suffering.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Gregory

Helen Gregory

Journalist

Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.