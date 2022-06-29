The long COVID clinics proposed by NSW Health will help those suffering from post-COVID - where people have symptoms linked to severe infection and need additional support; and "post-acute" or long COVID, for people with symptoms more than three months after infection that cannot be explained by an alternative diagnosis. NSW Health said given many of the symptoms can also be linked to other serious diseases and illnesses, it was important people experiencing significant lingering effects of a COVID-19 infection followed up with their GP to get the correct diagnosis and treatment.