HE wore a disguise, "premeditated" robbing a service station, did not want to hurt anyone but took a large knife "in case s--- got bad" and stabbed well-known Shortland local Robert "Bobby" Palmer during a fight because the 61-year-old was bigger than him.
And, later, when he was told he was being charged with murder, Zack Mavin replied: "At best it is manslaughter, mate."
These are just some of the pieces of evidence that show that, despite suffering from schizophrenia, Mr Mavin knew what he was doing was wrong when he stabbed Mr Palmer to death outside a service station at Shortland in December, 2020, Newcastle Supreme Court has heard.
During his closing address on Thursday, Crown prosecutor Carl Young outlined for Justice Stephen Campbell what he said were ten pieces of evidence that showed Mr Mavin knew the moral or legal wrongfulness of his actions on the night he attempted to rob one service station on Sandgate Road and then fatally stabbed Mr Palmer outside another.
He pointed to evidence that Mr Mavin had disguised himself before the robbery, which he told police he "premeditated", discussed a motive for the robbery and indicated he did not want to hurt anyone but brought the knife in case "s--- got bad".
And he said Mr Mavin's reaction to the service station operator fleeing out the back during the robbery might have been strange - he was annoyed the victim had cared only for his own safety and not for others in the shop - but it showed he did have some capacity to understand right and wrong.
And he said the fact Mr Mavin had outlined motivations for the robbery and the stabbing and had said he then was "lying low" before the police arrested him showed he knew what he was doing was wrong.
Finally, he said Mr Mavin arguing with police that it was "manslaughter at best" and not murder showed he knew he had committed a crime.
"Your Honour may find some of those more persuasive than others but in combination they point powerfully to a thought process of not just legal wrongfulness but moral wrongfulness as to his actions on the night," Mr Young said.
Justice Campbell said it was a complex case and he would need some time to deliberate before delivering judgment next Friday.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
