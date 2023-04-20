Newcastle Herald
Ten pieces of evidence that show accused murderer Zack Mavin knew stabbing was wrong

By Sam Rigney
April 20 2023
Robert "Bobby" Palmer died after he was stabbed outside a service station at Shortland in December, 2020. Zack Mavin is facing a murder trial in NSW Supreme Court.
HE wore a disguise, "premeditated" robbing a service station, did not want to hurt anyone but took a large knife "in case s--- got bad" and stabbed well-known Shortland local Robert "Bobby" Palmer during a fight because the 61-year-old was bigger than him.

