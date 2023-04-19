Newcastle Herald
Zack Mavin had 'bizarre beliefs' in lead-up to fatal stabbing of Robert 'Bobby' Palmer at Shortland in 2020, court hears

By Nick Bielby
April 19 2023
Robert 'Bobby' Palmer (right) was fatally stabbed while walking a dog at Shortland in December, 2020.
The man who fatally stabbed well-known Shortland man Robert 'Bobby' Palmer after a failed attempt at holding-up a service station believed there was a war going on around him and that people were "listening in on him", Newcastle Supreme Court has heard.

