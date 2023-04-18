Newcastle Herald
Psychiatric expert gives evidence in trial of Zack Mavin, charged with stabbing murder of Robert 'Bobby' Palmer at Shortland

By Nick Bielby
Updated April 18 2023 - 4:56pm, first published 4:00pm
Robert 'Bobby' Palmer (right) was fatally stabbed while walking a dog at Shortland in December, 2020. Zack Mavin is on trial in Newcastle Supreme Court after pleading not guilty to murder.
The man who tried to rob a Shortland service station while armed with knives, a hammer and an improvised bomb was likely impaired by mental illness at the time of the hold-up, a psychiatric expert has opined.

