They didn't win a game in 21 outings this year, scored just five times and copped a whopping 218 goals on the way to collecting the NPLW Northern NSW wooden spoon.
But morale, and player retention, is high at Warners Bay as the club continues a rebuilding phase.
The Panthers have retained the bulk of their senior squad across first and reserve grade in a testament to the program being headed up by Ryan Swinkels, who faced a baptism of fire in his first season as an NPLW head coach.
Warners Bay were back in training last month, with a focus on improvement in 2024.
Swinkels has added experience in strike weapon Emily Diaz and attacking midfielder Indianna Asimus, who both departed Charlestown Azzurri midway through last season, and Jennifer Reeves, also a midfielder, from champions Broadmeadow.
"We put a focus on solidifying that central space, where we can try to look to win games and dominate games," Swinkels said.
"But the big aim, even though we've brought new players in, is to still develop them to be better players than what they are at the moment ... and getting a competitive environment where everyone wants to push for that long-term goal to make finals.
"That's what football is about. No one is here just to play. They're here to play, learn, have fun, but there's a long-term goal, which is we all want to make finals and we want to be competitive."
After claiming the 2022 premiership-championship double with a star-studded team, Warners Bay fielded a largely inexperienced side this year.
Leading the way was striker Callie Thomas, scoring four of Warners Bay's five goals.
The 20-year-old, who joined the Panthers for opportunity after playing in Newcastle Olympic's championship-winning reserve-grade side, treasured everyone of them.
"It was tough coming in after winning at OIympic, and being in the top four every single year ... [but] there was no opportunity to go up to first grade," Thomas said.
"I was on the bench a fair bit but I'd been in ressies since I was 14. I wanted to challenge myself. I did, definitely. Coming into this first-grade team, it was pretty tough but I still had so much fun. It was one of the best seasons, actually.
"I'm keen to learn from the older girls coming in. I think they will be really good for me and, hopefully, I score a few more goals."
It was a "tough" transition from Warners Bay 17s to first grade for 18-year-old centre-back Isobel Givens, but an "enjoyable" season nonetheless.
"It was a big jump for me personally, physically and mentally," Givens said.
"But, despite the outcome of the games, I feel like I grew more into the role and, at the end of it, I feel like I came out more mentally stronger.
"Honestly, I love this environment. I love this team. It's a big team environment. We always try to help each other.
"We have each other's backs and I love being in that sort of environment, so I chose to stay because of that reason."
