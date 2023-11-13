Newcastle to host Women's Origin game in 2024

The NRL has confirmed Newcastle will host a women's State of Origin match in 2024.
A formal announcement will be made in Newcastle on Monday afternoon, but McDonald Jones Stadium will host the second game of next year's series on Thursday, June 6.
The match will be played 24 hours after the opening men's game in Melbourne.
The first women's game will be played at Suncorp Stadium on Thursday, May 16.
The third and final game is scheduled for Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville on Thursday, June 27.
The NRL announced the expansion of the women's series from two to three games last week.
