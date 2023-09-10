Newcastle Herald
Broadmeadow Magic beat Olympic in NPLW NNSW grand final: 2023

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated September 10 2023 - 9:10pm, first published 8:30pm
Broadmeadow Magic's Adriana Konjarski produced a stunning stoppage time goal to seal a 2-1 win over Newcastle Olympic in the NPLW Northern NSW grand final at Magic Park on Sunday night.

