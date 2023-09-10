Broadmeadow Magic's Adriana Konjarski produced a stunning stoppage time goal to seal a 2-1 win over Newcastle Olympic in the NPLW Northern NSW grand final at Magic Park on Sunday night.
The 27-year-old showed why she was the competition's leading scorer for a second year in a row with a composed finish under pressure, chipping Olympic goalkeeper Claire Coelho from outside the 18-yard box with her first touch after Chelsea Lucas had delivered a long ball over the top of Olympic's defence.
The 91st minute individual piece of brilliance came after teammate Lucy Jerram had delivered a slice of her own with a sublime left-footed strike from the top of Olympic's 18-yard box to equalise at 1-1 in the 23rd minute following a corner.
The premiers, playing in the first grand final since returning to the competition in 2020, went down 1-0 in the 10th minute by conceding an own goal.
Magic shot-stopper Alison Logue, who was a wall all night, twice denied Jemma House from point blank range before the Olympic striker's third attempt was deflected into the goal by Magic captain Kalista Hunter.
The game was played end-to-end at a frenetic pace and looked headed for extra time before Konjarski struck.
Magic have been a top-two side for four seasons under coach Jake Curley, who will step across to the club's men's program next year.
To finally make a grand final and win it felt "really good" for Curley.
"I thought it would've been a different outcome if we didn't have Alison Logue in goals," Curley said.
"She was fantastic tonight, and the girls who had experience, like Gem Harrison, who was also fantastic tonight, Kalista, KP [Kirstyn Antoni] was good, Kobie Ferguson. And, to be fair to Olympic, it took us two fantastic goals to win.
"Every time we have played them, we have scored fantastic goals. And, that is what it takes to beat them.
"This isn't a one-year process for this club. Realistically, this is a four-year process. KP's been here three years, Gem Harrison was here then had a baby and came back. Alison has been here three years ... we just brought in a couple of players to bolster the squad which we needed to do from last year.
"We ran out of legs last year, but this year we had a group of girls, probably 18 players that could play first grade."
Olympic, playing in their third straight grand final, had not beaten Broadmeadow in four previous exchanges this year.
Coach Neil Owens said "two good goals" proved the difference.
"We came here with a bit of a plan and we done it pretty well; it was one ball over the top at the end, and two really nice goals," Owens said.
"We had enough chances. We had some chances in that second half. Just two good goals. You can't deny that."
Magic midfielder Kobie Ferguson, who returned to play this season after a third knee reconstruction, was named player of the final.
The grand final win was Harrison's first after three previous attempts in the competition.
The experienced centre-back, who returned from a quadriceps injury in Magic's 3-1 semi-final win over Olympic two weeks earlier, had lost grand finals with Lake Macquarie (2012, 2013) and Valentine (2015).
To win, was "the perfect send-off" for the former Newcastle Jets player and mother of two.
"I just couldn't believe it at first, I was in so much shock," Harrison said of her emotions as the final whistle was blown.
"Then, once I got over to my mum, there were definitely some tears. She was crying, and I was crying.
"I just can't believe it. We did so well to hold them out that little bit. I'm so proud of the girls. I did not want to go to extra time, and I was just so happy we got that last goal. It was just such a relief."
It was also the final outing for Jerram, who is headed to Perth.
Jerram's goal was Magic's first threat of the game after Olympic had put Broadmeadow under early pressure.
The red-headed livewire's corner kick was headed out by Olympic centre-back Alesha Clifford but Jerram regathered the ball, took a touch inside then fired it into the top left corner of the opposition's net.
