West Leagues Balance joined University of Newcastle in the Newcastle championship netball grand final after edging minor premiers Souths 29-28 at National Park on Saturday.
Lions, who also captured the minor premiership last year but bowed out of finals with back-to-back losses, started strong to hold a five-goal lead at the first break of the preliminary final.
They were 17-16 ahead at half-time but four-time defending champions West wrestled control in the third period to lead 24-22 heading into the final period.
West coach Tracey Baggs felt the injection of experienced goalkeeper Karli Harris at half-time proved pivotal.
"Most of the game there was only one or two in it either way ... it was cat and mouse," Baggs said.
"We made changes as we saw we needed to do. At the end, Karli Harris, who we brought on at half-time, was significant in our turnaround.
"I think that our girls just wanted it more. They pulled together and no matter where I changed them position wise, because I changed up our shooters and I changed up our defence end, they just got on there and did their job.
"As a club, I think we are just stronger together. We train as groups of 30 or 40 and we had a lot of support, juniors and seniors, and that was quite significant."
Souths coach Tracey van Dal, who had informed players before the finals that she would step aside after this season, was disappointed by what she described as being "crucified" by umpiring calls.
"First quarter was great. We executed our game plan perfectly," van Dal said.
"We were five goals up, and then from that point we were completely crucified, umpired out of the game. We were knocked over, pulled from pillar to post. We got no calls whatsoever in our favour and our defenders got absolutely crucified in the goal circle.
"It just completely changed the game. So, we did very well to hold our nerve to make it as close as it was because we were clearly frustrated with the calls that our defenders were getting, and the calls that we weren't getting in attack.
"So, I'm gutted for the girls to lose under those circumstances. I'm not normally a coach who has sour grapes. It was a good game at the end of the day. However, to lose the way we did ... it was frustrating."
The grand final, a replay of last year's showdown won by West, will be played at National Park at 2.30pm next Saturday.
West have not been beaten in a Newcastle championship grand final since entering the competition.
