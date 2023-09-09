Newcastle Herald
West beat Souths in preliminary final: Newcastle netball 2023

Updated September 9 2023 - 6:20pm, first published 6:15pm
West Leagues Balance joined University of Newcastle in the Newcastle championship netball grand final after edging minor premiers Souths 29-28 at National Park on Saturday.

