Terrigal Avoca reach 11th consecutive Black Diamond Cup grand final

TERRIGAL AVOCA and Newcastle City will face off in the men's Black Diamond Cup grand final for the seventh time in 11 years after the Central Coast side ended Cardiff's run in the preliminary final on Saturday.
Bouncing back from a loss to City in the qualifying final last week, minor premiers Terrigal Avoca 13.4 (82) proved too strong for Cardiff 8.3 (51) at Newcastle's No.1 Sportsground. Their victory set up a clash with long-time rivals City at the same venue this coming Saturday.
It will be the 11th consecutive grand final Terrigal Avoca have played in.
They've faced City in seven of the last 10.
There was no grand final in 2021 due to COVID.
"I don't think we were expected to win the minor premiership, and to make another grand final is something I don't think we expected at the start of the year, or half way through the year, with the turnover we had in the off-season," Terrigal Avoca co-captain Jayson Van Dam said. "It's something I'm very proud of."
Cardiff were left to rue another preliminary final exit but Van Dam credited the Hawks for their year and predicted it wouldn't be long until they reach a decider.
"I said to a couple of the Cardiff fellas, 'just stick together over the next couple of years, play as much footy as you can and continue to build'," he said.
"They're probably the youngest squad in the comp and we've got a lot of respect for them. They were a very hard opposition and should be proud of the way they've played their footy this year."
In the women's preliminary final, Killarney Vale 5.13 (43) also bounced back from a loss in their first finals game, beating Cardiff 2.3 (15) at No.1 Sportsground.
The Bombers, who had gone undefeated in the regular season, now face the side that ended their winning streak - Newcastle City - in a consecutive grand final.
The two sides played out a nail-biter last year with City winning by just three points.
AFL Hunter Central Coast will recognise the year's best players at its annual awards dinner at Belmont 16s on Monday night.
