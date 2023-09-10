Newcastle Herald
Terrigal Avoca reach 11th consecutive Black Diamond Cup grand final

By Max McKinney
September 10 2023 - 2:00pm
TERRIGAL AVOCA and Newcastle City will face off in the men's Black Diamond Cup grand final for the seventh time in 11 years after the Central Coast side ended Cardiff's run in the preliminary final on Saturday.

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

