Coach David Tanchevski expects to have an even deeper squad next season after taking Lambton Jaffas to a satisfying first NPL men's title double with a 2-1 grand final victory over Broadmeadow.
A stoppage-time goal from Kale Bradbery and a stunning long-range strike from Reece Papas gave Jaffas the win on Saturday night at Jack McLaughlan Oval.
The premiers looked set to be taken into extra-time by the young Magic squad before Bradbery struck in the second minute of injury time. He had two defenders on him on the left side of goals but still found a way through with a shot to beat keeper Jack Pandel at the near post.
It gave Bradbery back-to-back grand final match-winning goals after his effort in the 1-0 victory over Maitland last year. The finish also came after Bradbery had a five-game ban for match official abuse overturned on appeal heading into the finals.
Papas had put Jaffas ahead with a world-class strike from 25 metres out in the 52nd minute. His lashing hit went in off the crossbar, leaving Pandel with no chance. Magic, though, will be ruing a mix-up at the back that led to the goal. Defender Ben Diamond headed the ball clear out of Pandel's hands before Bailey Newton provided the touch back to Papas.
Broadmeadow equalised four minutes later with a penalty converted by Jayden Stewardson after a controversial call on keeper Ben Kennedy.
Referee Cameron Burns ruled Kennedy fouled Dom Brymora high while coming out and punching clear a free kick from Bailey Wells. Kennedy, though, looked to get the ball first.
The win made Jaffas the first club outside of Edgeworth and Broadmeadow to win the title double in the Northern NSW top division for more than 25 years.
It came in Tanchevski's first year back at Jaffas. He was coach for their introduction to the NPL in 2013 and guided them to the 2014 championship. He returned after stints with Charlestown and Cooks Hill to replace Shane Pryce, who was a shock axing after last year's championship.
"It was nice to come first year back and do the double, the first for Jaffas in the NPL," Tanchevski said.
"I guess I copped a bit of criticism coming here, saying how can you do better than last year? They won the grand final last year but now we've done the double. That's good.
"And we've kept most of the squad together and we have signed a few players, so we'll have a bit more depth next year."
Both sides created chances in an open and entertaining match but the class finishing of Papas and Bradbery, and sharp saves from Kennedy, ultimately proved the difference.
"I thought we had the better of it in the first half and probably didn't take advantage of it," Tanchevski said.
"But I still think we controlled most of the game and I was pretty disappointed by the penalty. It looked a bit harsh. But we didn't put our heads down after that. The boys kept going hard and got the rewards in the end.
"All the talk in the lead up was about them playing good football, but I thought they just played long balls, trying to catch us isolated one v one up the top, but I thought we handled it well."
The double came off a 12-game unbeaten run to end a season which started with several changes to the squad.
"First round I was a bit worried where we'd finish because it was just a battle gelling together," Tanchevski said.
"Then we started really sticking to our shape and formation, and got a bit of consistency without injuries and suspensions, and we did well."
Both teams fielded unchanged starting sides from their most recent matches.
In reserve grade, Edgeworth beat Olympic 3-0.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.