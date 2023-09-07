Newcastle Herald
Home/Video/Animal

Gemma Harrison and Kirstyn Antoni eye grand final glory: NPLW NNSW

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
September 7 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Broadmeadow players Gemma Harrison and Kirstyn Antoni. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Broadmeadow players Gemma Harrison and Kirstyn Antoni. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Winning the NPLW Northern NSW grand final on Sunday would be "the best send-off ever" for Broadmeadow's Gemma Harrison and Kirstyn Antoni.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.