Winning the NPLW Northern NSW grand final on Sunday would be "the best send-off ever" for Broadmeadow's Gemma Harrison and Kirstyn Antoni.
The former Newcastle Jets players will hang up their boots after premiers Magic host Newcastle Olympic in the championship decider at Magic Park.
But first, the pair have some unfinished business.
Harrison has never won a grand final.
The 30-year-old mother of two has lost grand finals in Northern NSW Football's women's premier league with Lake Macquarie in 2012 and 2013 as well as Valentine in 2015.
Sunday will be her first grand final appearance in eight years.
"It would be the best send-off ever ... and just to have that win, because I've never been able to finish the job. It will feel really good," Harrison said at training this week.
"We know our skills and we know what level we can get to. We just need to bring it on Sunday."
Harrison, who is likely to start at centre-back on Sunday, returned to Magic this year after having now two-year-old daughter Murphy.
It hasn't been easy.
There's been "a lot of mum guilt" when she has headed off to training, but Harrison also sustained a quadriceps tear in her right leg as the competition hit its third and final round.
She was finally back in action with a second-half effort off the bench as Magic beat second-placed Olympic 3-1 in the qualifying semi-final on August 25 to book their first grand final appearance since returning to the competition in 2020.
Broadmeadow finished five points clear of Olympic to secure the premiership.
"We worked really hard all season to try to get to this point, so it's really exciting for me," Harrison said.
"And, just the workload that we've had to go through as well to get there. I just really hope we win. I've crawled through, to be honest, with injuries, so it's just nice to get there and just to play the game.
"This year was my way of seeing how my body was going to react coming back after two seasons.
"It hasn't gone great but I love playing with Broadmeadow and these girls, so it's been a really nice sort of send-off as well. This is it. I've said it before but I'm very confident this is it."
MORE IN SPORT:
Antoni has not played in a grand final since winning the 2010 NNSW Football women's premier league title with Edgeworth.
The Central Coast 32-year-old, who is also a mother to two daughters and plays a No.6 or centre-back role for Magic, believes they have the team and depth to win on Sunday.
"I think, from the start, I've just kind of known that we'd be here, and hopefully we can finish it off," Antoni said.
"Last year, we started well, we just didn't have depth. The vibe this year is just way better. Everyone gets along. Everyone has the same reason to be here.
"We've been the best team all year, but finals football is so different to any other game, anything can happen ... hopefully we can finish it off to put the icing on the cake."
Olympic have not beaten Broadmeadow in four exchanges this season.
The two sides drew 3-3 in round four then Magic won 2-1 in round 11 and 3-2 in round 18.
While Broadmeadow had last weekend off, Olympic beat Maitland 3-1 in the preliminary final.
"I am excited to have Olympic," Harrison said.
"It's going to be a really good game, and it's going to be big because of the Broadmeadow-Olympic rivalry."
Both teams should be at full strength and the experience and composure of Harrison and Antoni is likely to prove key to Magic success.
Olympic's leading scorer Jemma House has been nursing an ankle injury since the competition's last round but will be back in action.
The grand final kicks off at 5pm on Sunday.
