Libby Copus-Brown returns to the Jets for A-League Women's season

Industrious midfielder Libby Copus-Brown will be back in Newcastle Jets colours for the 2023-24 A-League Women's season.
The Jets announced the 25-year-old was returning to the club on Thursday as Newcastle target a return to finals football under coach Gary van Egmond.
Copus-Brown debuted for the Jets in 2013-14 and played six seasons in Newcastle before joining Western Sydney Wanderers for two campaigns.
She had a brief stint with Newcastle Olympic last NPLW Northern NSW season before heading to England, where she has been playing for Lewes FC, and is not the only home-grown talent returning to the Jets after a period away.
There is also the possibility long-serving Matildas midfielder Emily van Egmond may play a guest stint with the Jets, depending on her availability.
Van Egmond plays for San Diego Wave in the National Women's Soccer League but is off contract at the end of this season.
The Jets start pre-season training next week and open their 2023-24 season with an F3 Derby against the Mariners at Central Coast Stadium on October 14.
The competition has expanded to a full home-and-away format across 22 rounds with the top six teams qualifying for finals.
Newcastle have only twice made finals. The last time was in 2017-18.
Other key signings already revealed include proven strike weapon Melina Ayres, who has won two A-League championships with Victory and was a two-time leading scorer for the club.
The Jets have re-signed captain Cassidy Davis plus forwards Lauren Allan and Lara Gooch.
They have also added defenders in Alexandra Huynh and Switzerland international Lorena Baumann, New Zealand midfielder Rebecca Burrows, versatile Young Matilda Claudia Cicco and NPLW NSW player Sophie Hoban and goalkeeper Kiara Rochaix.
Confirmed Jets departures including forward Ash Brodigan to Brisbane Roar, midfielder Lucy Johnson to Sydney FC and centre-back Taren King to Central Coast Mariners.
