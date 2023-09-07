Newcastle Herald
Libby Copus-Brown returns to the Jets for A-League Women's season

By Renee Valentine
Updated September 7 2023 - 2:07pm, first published 2:00pm
Libby Copus-Brown last played for the Jets in 2019-20. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Libby Copus-Brown last played for the Jets in 2019-20. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Industrious midfielder Libby Copus-Brown will be back in Newcastle Jets colours for the 2023-24 A-League Women's season.

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

