Gema Simon has returned to where her A-League journey began 16 years ago after the Newcastle Jets announced the 33-year-old's signing on Friday.
The experienced left-back and 11-times-capped Matilda is a former Jets captain and has made 130 appearances for Newcastle.
She was a Jets foundation player in 2008-09 but parted ways with the club before last season and joined Melbourne Victory.
"I'm coming home for what will be my 14th season with the club," Simon said through the Jets.
"I couldn't pass up the opportunity to return where I started this journey 16 years ago."
The latest Jets signing comes after the club revealed on Thursday they had added Switzerland defender Lorena Baumann to their 2023-24 roster.
In a huge coup for Newcastle, lethal strike weapon Melina Ayres has been signed from Victory.
They have also added new recruits in defender Alexandra Huynh, New Zealand midfielder Rebecca Burrows, versatile Young Matilda Claudia Cicco and NPLW NSW player Sophie Hoban and goalkeeper Kiara Rochaix.
The re-signings so far are captain Cassidy Davis plus forwards Lauren Allan and Lara Gooch.
Confirmed Jets departures including forward Ash Brodigan to Brisbane Roar, midfielder Lucy Johnson to Sydney FC and centre-back Taren King to Central Coast Mariners.
The Jets' pre-season begins the week starting September 11 and they face the Mariners at Central Coast Stadium on October 14 in round one.
