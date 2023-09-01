Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Gema Simon returns to Newcastle Jets for 2023-24 A-League

By Renee Valentine
Updated September 1 2023 - 6:31pm, first published 6:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gema Simon in action for Newcastle in the 2021-22 A-League season. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Gema Simon in action for Newcastle in the 2021-22 A-League season. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Gema Simon has returned to where her A-League journey began 16 years ago after the Newcastle Jets announced the 33-year-old's signing on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.