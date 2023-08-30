Newcastle Heraldsport
Home/Sport/Football

Jets sign new goalkeeper Kiara Rochaix while Ash Brodigan departs

By Renee Valentine
August 30 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Forward Ash Brodigan, pictured in action for the Newcastle Jets last A-League Women, has joined Brisbane Roar. Picture by Marina Neil
Forward Ash Brodigan, pictured in action for the Newcastle Jets last A-League Women, has joined Brisbane Roar. Picture by Marina Neil

The Newcastle Jets have signed goalkeeper Kiara Rochaix for the 2023-24 A-League Women's season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.