The Newcastle Jets have signed goalkeeper Kiara Rochaix for the 2023-24 A-League Women's season.
The former Australian schoolgirls shot-stopper joins the Jets from earning Blacktown City FC's player of the season award in NPLW NSW.
Rochaix, who grew up in Bowral, also has playing experience in England with Woking FC.
Long-serving Jets goalkeeper Claire Coelho announced her retirement from top-level football at the end of last season.
The Jets have already announced the re-signings of captain and long-serving midfielder Cassidy Davis plus forwards Lauren Allan and Lara Gooch.
In a huge coup for the club as they eye a return to finals football under coach Gary van Egmond, lethal strike weapon Melina Ayres has been signed from Melbourne Victory.
They have also added new recruits in defender Alexandra Huynh, New Zealand midfielder Rebecca Burrows, NPLW NSW player Sophie Hoban, who can play midfield or defence, and versatile Young Matilda Claudia Cicco.
Confirmed Jets departures including forward Ash Brodigan to Brisbane Roar, midfielder Lucy Johnson to Sydney FC and centre-back Taren King to Central Coast Mariners.
Roar confirmed last Friday they had signed Brodigan, who hails from the Central Coast and has made 46 A-League appearances for Newcastle.
"I've had a few years with the Newcastle Jets, I think this is a new chapter in my life to step outside my comfort zone and see what it brings," the 23-year-old said.
"I'm looking to see some improvement within myself. I'm looking to do football full-time. I'm excited to see how I can improve on and off the pitch mentally and physically and improve my game when I'm just focusing on football."
The Jets' pre-season begins the week starting September 11 and they face the Mariners at Central Coast Stadium on October 14 in round one.
