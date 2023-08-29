Dom Young defies 'curse' to equal Knights' try record

ENGLISH import Dominic Young admitted to wondering if he was ever going to get there before equalising the Newcastle Knights' club record for most tries in a season.
The towering winger had been stranded on 20 tries for three games, one shy of the record shared by former Kangaroos Timana Tahu and Akuila Uate, before a breakthrough four-pointer midway through the second half of Sunday's 32-6 win against Cronulla.
That gives him a chance to own the record in the regular season during Saturday's last-round clash with St George Illawarra at Kogarah, plus however-many games the Knights play in the finals, having already qualified for a play-off on home turf.
Young admitted to feeling a bit anxious after a couple of no-try rulings in recent weeks, including one in the first half against the Sharks.
"After the first one got disallowed, I was thinking there was a curse on me or something," Young said.
"But it feels good to get it. Hopefully one more and I can go past it."
On the opposite flank, Greg Marzhew also scored against Cronulla to take his tally for the season to 19.
"He's been massive this year so it's definitely made me want to do my job as well," Young said.
"I think we both really complement each other."
Young said it was "pretty special" to get to play his first final, at home, before he parts company with Newcastle at season's end to join Sydney Roosters.
We have a little joke about it," Young said.
"I thought I was in the clear, but a hat-trick last week [by Marzhew against South Sydney] made it a little bit close.
"It's healthy competition. It's all fun and games at the end of the day.
"It's good. He's been massive this year so it's definitely made me want to do my job as well.
"I think we both really complement and have formed a pretty good partnership."
