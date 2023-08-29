Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Dom Young defies 'curse' to equal Knights' try record

By Robert Dillon
Updated August 30 2023 - 7:12am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Young. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Dominic Young. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

ENGLISH import Dominic Young admitted to wondering if he was ever going to get there before equalising the Newcastle Knights' club record for most tries in a season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.