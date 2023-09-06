Newcastle Herald
Home/Video/Animal

Olympic captain Laura Hall on young talent Sophie Walmsley

By Renee Valentine
Updated September 6 2023 - 5:03pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Newcastle Olympic captain Laura Hall has relished joining forces with midfield maestro Elodie Dagg this campaign, but is equally excited to be playing alongside rising talent Sophie Walmsley.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.