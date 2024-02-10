Can a new-look Broadmeadow double up again in NPLW Northern NSW?

Nima Nikfarjam is well aware of the pressure he is under as Broadmeadow Magic's new coach.
The 41-year-old replaces highly successful mentor Jake Curley, who has joined Magic men's coaching staff after four years in the women's program.
Broadmeadow were a top-two side in each season under Curley and last year broke through for the premiership-championship double.
They have also lost a wealth of experience with the retirements of former national league players Alison Logue, Gemma Harrison and Kirstyn Antoni plus the departure of attacking livewire Lucy Jerram.
But Nikfarjam is up for the challenge and believes the club has recruited well in their pursuit of further glory this campaign.
"We have a lot of new players and young players coming through, so it's a lot of work ahead of us to balance the squad and develop the young ones," Nikfarjam told the Newcastle Herald.
"Overall, I'm very happy with how we're going so far. I know I've put my foot in a big position because they won the premiership and championship, but I always look for challenges.
"I look for opportunities and this is a great opportunity for me. The players are enjoying the training so far and we'll see how we go from there."
Nikfarjam, an electronics technician with the RAAF, has coached the Australian Air Force women's team for the past five years and was at the helm of Thornton's Northern League One side last year.
I know I've put my foot in a big position ... but I always look for challenges.- Nima Nikfarjam
He has recruited well with the acquisition of goalkeeper Imogene Tomasone, defender Madi Gallegos and attacking weapon Mercedes McNabb from Maitland as well as forward Lilly-Jane Babic from Charlestown.
The core of Magic's grand final-winning side remains, including captain Kalista Hunter, midfielder Kobie Ferguson and the competition's back-to-back leading scorer Adriana Konjarski.
"Coming into Broadmeadow was always going to be a challenge, just because it's such an experienced group of girls," Gallegos, who will partner Hunter in the centre of defence, said.
"So, it's definitely a challenge, coming in. But it's a welcoming challenge, experience wise and being with a new team, new coach. It's been a good challenge.
"From a personal point of view, I just want to play my best football. I believe that I can do that here at Magic. Team perspective, you obviously always want to shoot for the top, but we just want to play our best football."
Magic have already secured a piece of silverware this year in winning the Maso Cup in Wollongong on January 28.
Their sights are now set on claiming the inaugural NNSW Football Charity Shield against last year's Women's State Cup winners Maitland next Friday night at Edgeworth.
"Pre-season has been good," Hunter, who has been at Magic since the club rejoined the competition in 2020, said.
"We've got a few new girls but it's going well. We're all bonding really well and starting to work out how each other plays, so it's coming together nicely.
"Getting the double was obviously great, but I have no doubt that we would be able to achieve that same thing.
"Last year is done now and it's on to this year. We have a good group that will be able to get it done as well."
The 2024 NPLW season kicks off on February 24. Broadmeadow host New Lambton at Magic Park in round one.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.