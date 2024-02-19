Newcastle Heraldsport
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football

Equal prizemoney in NPL for the first time as seasons set to launch

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated February 19 2024 - 5:07pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Representatives from NPL Northern NSW men's and women's sides at Magic Park on Monday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Representatives from NPL Northern NSW men's and women's sides at Magic Park on Monday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Northern NSW Football will break new ground this season by introducing equal prizemoney for their men's and women's premier competitions.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.