'Enough is enough': NNSWF's tough new sanctions for match official abuse

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated February 14 2024 - 4:01pm, first published 3:46pm
Northern NSW Football chief Peter Haynes, centre, with general manager referee growth and development Brad Carlin, left, and general manager football operations Liam Bentley on Wednesday. Picture by Simone De Peak
Northern NSW Football chief Peter Haynes, centre, with general manager referee growth and development Brad Carlin, left, and general manager football operations Liam Bentley on Wednesday. Picture by Simone De Peak

Competition points deductions and tougher sanctions for individuals are part of a Northern NSW Football crackdown on match official abuse.

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

