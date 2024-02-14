'Enough is enough': NNSWF's tough new sanctions for match official abuse

Competition points deductions and tougher sanctions for individuals are part of a Northern NSW Football crackdown on match official abuse.
Northern NSW Football (NNSWF) released its zero tolerance policy on Wednesday, introducing tough new measures to stamp out abuse and create a safer and more supportive environment for match officials.
The policy will be implemented for all premier competitions, from junior development leagues to NPL.
NNSWF chief Peter Haynes told the Newcastle Herald drastic action was needed after more than 50 per cent of its premier competition youth match officials stopped refereeing in the past 12 months, with at least 30 quitting mid-season due to abuse.
"This has been a problem for a long time and, unfortunately, we've all heard the stories and have been reminded of it recently in the A-League with pretty unfortunate scenes and FA [Football Australia] have made a bit of a statement around it," Haynes said.
"But this is us saying that enough is enough. We've had it. The game doesn't want to continue to have the perception where we're accepting this kind of behaviour and nor should we.
"This is us putting in some really strong tangible policies, procedures, sanctions to say that people who can't behave themselves at a football match, on or off the park, are just not welcome.
"Our game doesn't need it, our referees certainly don't need it and the time has come to have some really strong action, and we're not shying away from the fact that this is a strong policy."
A three-pillar strategy of clear messaging, tangible support for match officials on game day, and tougher sanctions will be used to implement the policy.
The first instance of match official abuse from a team - player or coach - will result in a three-point competition points deduction suspended until the end of the calendar year.
In the case of a second offence from the same team, a total of six points will be deducted. A third offence will incur a further three-point deduction and a disciplinary hearing.
The minimum penalty for a player or team official directing offensive language or gestures at a match official has been increased from a minimum four-match ban to six matches. Repeated use of offensive language or actions will increase from five games to a minimum eight.
A non-playing person aged 18 or over found guilty of match official abuse towards a minor (under 18) will cop a minimum 12-month suspension from all football.
NNSWF will also explore temporary dismissals for dissent with a potential trial introduction in Premier Youth League boys and girls cup competitions where any player shown a yellow card for dissent will leave the field for 10 minutes.
The accumulation of yellow cards for coaches that will lead to a one-match suspension will be reduced from three to two.
There will also be more support for match officials through education and a new referee well-being and support officer.
Club representatives and referees have already been addressed about the new measures and NNSWF will meet with all premier league first-grade coaches, captains and technical directors (TD) next week before the 2024 season commences.
"No one is going to be in any doubt about what the expectations are and the messages that we're going to be giving to those coaches, captains and TDs is going to be very reflective of the message we gave to the referees," NNSWF general manager football operations Liam Bentley said.
"This is what dissent is. This is what match official abuse is and this is what you can expect.
"The clubs are on board. They understand that there's a problem that needs to be fixed and the only way to fix it is by measures like this."
