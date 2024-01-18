Newcastle Heraldsport
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football

Paige Kingston-Hogg among new faces in new-look Maitland Magpies

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
January 18 2024 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland have signed former Newcastle Jets midfielder Paige Kingston-Hogg, pictured when she last played in NPLW Northern NSW with Newcastle Olympic in 2022. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Maitland have signed former Newcastle Jets midfielder Paige Kingston-Hogg, pictured when she last played in NPLW Northern NSW with Newcastle Olympic in 2022. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Maitland have signed former national league players Paige Kingston-Hogg and Alesha Clifford with coach Keelan Hamilton confident the gaps have been filled after several key losses.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.