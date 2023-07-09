Newcastle Herald
Maitland Magpies secure second Women's State Cup

By Craig Kerry
Updated July 9 2023 - 7:39pm, first published 7:30pm
Sophie Stapleford
Maitland have denied Charlestown Azzurri back-to-back Women's State Cup titles with a 2-0 win in the final on Sunday at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility.

