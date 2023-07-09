Maitland Magpies secure second Women's State Cup

Maitland have denied Charlestown Azzurri back-to-back Women's State Cup titles with a 2-0 win in the final on Sunday at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility.
The Magpies led in the 10th minute when Sophie Stapleford pounced on a fumble from the keeper close to goal off a ball in from Lucy Kell. Match officials debated whether Stapleford had committed a foul before awarding the goal.
Bronte Peel then made it 2-0 in the 40th and last minute of the match when she won the race to a header back to the keeper off a Kell free kick.
Maitland beat Olympic 2-0 and Charlestown downed Lake Cathie 4-2 in the semi-finals on Sunday.
It was the second State Cup success for Maitland, who beat Olympic in the 2021 final but lost the decider last year to Azzurri.
In the community plate final of the three-day knockout at LMRFF, Cooks Hill beat Coffs City 1-0 with a first-half goal to Gabrielle Brodie.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.