Jets most prolific scorer driving New Lambton attack with eye on finals

It has been a roller-coaster ride for New Lambton since entering Northern NSW Football's top-flight women's league.
From the dizzying heights of a premiership-championship double in 2019, just their second season, to back-to-back wooden spooners in 2021 and 2022, the Golden Eagles landed right in between last year.
This campaign, which begins at Magic Park against defending champions Broadmeadow on Saturday afternoon, they are targeting a finals return under new coach Aaron Stedman and will be boosted by having former Matildas striker Tara Andrews on board from round one.
Andrews, the most prolific scorer in Newcastle Jets history, and former Jets teammates Cassidy Davis and Lauren Allan joined New Lambton midway through last season and were crucial in a fifth-place finish.
The Golden Eagles ended up just four points adrift of the top four but had the fourth-best attacking and defensive statistics in the league.
Andrews, with 20 goals, combined with Davis (15) and Allan (12) for 47 of New Lambton's season tally.
Ameera Makunja, who is playing in NPLW NSW this year, added 15 more.
While New Lambton wait for Davis and Allan to join them after their A-League commitments finish, possibly not until May if the Jets make finals, New Lambton are set to rely heavily on Andrews.
"It will be good because last year I think that's what we were missing," centre-back Amy Gosling said.
"At the start of the year, we were quite good defensively, we just couldn't score enough, so it will be good to hopefully start off with a bit of a bang in the attacking side of the game."
New Lambton have retained the bulk of last year's senior squad. They have lost centre-back Airlie Davis but picked up former Young Matildas player Hannah Bourke.
They have also signed midfielder Ally Pike, who had a season with Adamstown in 2022, and will rely heavily on the core of players returning from last year.
They include Ally Boertje, who had an outstanding season in goals, as well as Gosling, versatile Serena Carter and midfielder Nyah Bradley.
"We've been training really well across the board," Stedman, who joined New Lambton after being Technical Director at Belmont Swansea Football Club, said.
"We've had a talk about the season as a group. Our goal at the moment is to reach the semi-finals. Last year was a bit short.
"In short term, just be competitive every single game is the biggest thing."
Andrews is also taking on a new role with New Lambton, coaching their reserve-grade side this year.
In other round-one games on Saturday, Charlestown are at home to Maitland, Warners Bay host Mid Coast and Adamstown take on Newcastle Olympic at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility.
