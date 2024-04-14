Jaffas come from behind to take top spot as Olympic beat Azzurri in NPLM

Lambton Jaffas came from 2-0 down to beat Broadmeadow 3-2 at Magic Park on Sunday and take top spot by goal difference with a game in hand.
In the grand final rematch, Magic came out firing to be well in control by the 23rd-minute mark after Alexander Rose doubled the advantage following Bailey Wells' 11th-minute effort.
But Jaffas, who were playing their first game in three weeks following an Easter break then a washed-out round-six fixture, pulled a goal back on the stroke of half-time through Ben Hay from close range then scored twice in the final five minutes to stay the only unbeaten side in NPLM Northern NSW.
Scott Petit levelled things at 2-2 in the 85th minute after Magic goalkeeper Lewis Alvarez felled Jimmy Oates in the area then Pat Bond buried a left-footed shot into the roof of Broadmeadow's net in the 89th after a free kick.
Jaffas and Magic sit atop the standings with 18 points.
Rhys Cooper produced a hat-trick in a 3-1 win over Azzurri (15 points) on Sunday that has Newcastle Olympic on 10 points and in a two-way tussle for fifth with Maitland, who beat Lake Macquarie 2-0 on Saturday.
Valentine (16) scored two goals in two minutes to set up a 2-0 win over Weston at home on Saturday.
Also on Saturday, Cooks Hill beat Adamstown 3-1 and Edgeworth downed New Lambton 1-0.
Points: Jaffas 18, Magic 18, Valentine 16, Azzurri 15, Maitland 10, Olympic 10, Edgeworth 8, Weston 7, Cooks Hill 4, Lake Macquarie 3, Adamstown 2, New Lambton 1.
