Light rail moving again after vehicle breakdown caused CBD standstill

The Newcastle light rail is moving again after a vehicle breakdown caused a standstill around the CBD.
At around 3pm Newcastle Transport said the stoppage had been caused by a broken down vehicle on a section of shared road near Pacific Street, pausing services through to Newcastle Interchange.
Emergency services were been contacted and the vehicle removed from the tracks, with light rail movements resuming within the hour.
