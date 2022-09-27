A huge parcel of near-vacant industrial land has gone on the market in Hamilton North next to the suburb's former gasworks.
Property agents are marketing the former Shell fuel terminal as one of the last remaining undeveloped industrial land holdings close to the Newcastle CBD.
The 8.4-hectare site is between Chatham Road, the rail line and the Styx Creek stormwater channel.
The Newcastle Herald reported on Tuesday that the three-hectare former Wickham woolstores site in Annie Street also was on the market as light industrial redevelopment land.
The Hamilton North site is diagonally opposite the proposed Hunter Park redevelopment at Broadmeadow.
The Shell terminal closed in 2014 and is listed on the NSW Environment Protection Authority's register of contaminated sites.
The EPA said on Tuesday that Viva Energy, which retails Shell fuel in Australia, had remediated the site in 2019 in accordance with an approved management plan.
The work included excavating and remediating soil contaminated with fuel and chemically treating soil and groundwater in areas that could not be excavated.
An EPA spokesperson said groundwater monitoring by Viva had showed hydrocarbon concentrations were stable or decreasing.
"On September 19, 2022, the EPA lifted the declaration of significantly contaminated land for the site," the spokesperson said.
"The EPA's register will be updated shortly to reflect this change."
The polluted Newcastle Gasworks site next door was cleaned and capped several years ago.
IN THE NEWS
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.