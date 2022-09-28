Two men charged over alleged drug rip murder of ice dealer David King plead not guilty

TWO men charged over the alleged drug rip murder of methamphetamine dealer David King at Salt Ash last year have pleaded not guilty and will face a trial in NSW Supreme Court.
Max Lowcock, 29, who detectives allege was in the car when Mr King was shot in the head at close range in Hideaway Drive on August 29, and Adam Kane Garvey, 40, who is accused of covering up the shooting and hindering the police investigation, appeared in Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday.
Two other men charged with murder over the death of Mr King - Elijah Cage and Tyson Stamp - did not enter a plea on Wednesday and their matters were adjourned until October 26.
Detectives allege Mr Lowcock and Mr Cage got into Mr King's car in Hideaway Drive about 1.30pm on August 29 last year in order to buy about half an ounce of methamphetamine.
Detectives allege Mr Cage had organised the drug deal that led to Mr King's death and attempted to rob him of cash and drugs before Mr King tried to speed away and was shot in the neck and head with a shotgun before his car careered into a tree.
Two men then got out of Mr King's car and fled the scene in a white Santa Fe.
Mr Lowcock on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to murder, kidnapping, possession of a shortened firearm and using a 12-gauge shotgun to rob Mr King of cash and methamphetamine.
Mr Garvey pleaded not guilty to concealing a serious indictable offence, hindering a police investigation, kidnapping and possession of a shortened firearm.
Detectives allege Mr Garvey received a call after the shooting and drove to a house at Raymond Terrace where he picked up Mr Cage and Mr Lowcock. He then drove the pair to the Newcastle area.
He is also accused of providing Mr Lowcock with clothes that police allege was done to hinder the investigation into the shooting.
Both men will next appear in Sydney Supreme Court in November to get a trial date.
Mr Stamp is the alleged getaway driver, according to police, and drove Mr Cage and Mr Lowcock to and from the scene of the drug deal.
Mr Stamp is also accused of torching the getaway car in Masonite Road at Heatherbrae a few hours after the shooting before throwing the key fob onto the roof of a nearby business.
All four men remain behind bars.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
