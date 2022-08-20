SOUTHS coach Andrew Ryan doesn't want the Lions getting lulled into any false sense of security just because Cessnock have been hit with dual suspensions.
Fifth-placed Souths arrive at Sunday's elimination semi-final at Cessnock Sportsground with their own injury dilemmas and Ryan feels the focus remains on the Lions' performance rather than Goannas captain-coach Harry Siejka and centre Jarred Anderson being sidelined.
"Last time at home he [Siejka] was really good, but he didn't play the first time and we only just pipped them," Ryan said.
"He's a good player but we're not standing there saying we're going to win because he's out. We know they've got a good team."
Siejka backs Cessnock to keep their 2022 season alive despite being banned for contrary conduct after making contact with a touch judge in the last round.
"I have full confidence in them being able to do a job this weekend," Siejka said.
"It was never intentional on my behalf but to fight something and lose two weeks I'd kick myself if we got through and couldn't play again.
"It's a bit of a gamble but if it pays off it's not too bad.
"Very frustrating I guess, you go through 18 rounds and something that was an accident has now turned into, potentially, your season over.
"It's disappointing, but in saying that it is what it is."
Pita Godinet shapes as the likely replacement to partner Sam Clune in Cessnock's halves with Tyrone Nean and Honeti Tuha named in the centres.
However, Godinet and winger Josh Charles both need to pass fitness tests at training on Friday night according to Siejka.
"He [Godient] has had two weeks off so he should be right to go and we're hoping he's right to go, but if not we'll probably have to look at someone else," Siejka said.
Souths have several uncertain starters but Jason Keelan, Reeve Howard and Jack Welsh could all return from injury having been named halfback, centre and on the bench respectively.
"They're probably more realistic the second week of semis but they're a chance," Ryan said.
Cessnock and Souths arrive having experienced different fortunes recently - the Goannas going down in back-to-back encounters following six straight wins while the Lions posted two victories in a row after collecting just two points from a possible 12.
In previous meetings between the sides this season - Cessnock beat visitors Souths 42-16 in round 14 while the result was reversed in round five with the Lions overcoming the Goannas 22-14 at Townson Oval.
They finished with 22 points each but Cessnock ended up fourth based on for-and-against records.
