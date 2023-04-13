Newcastle Herald
Tamika Upton and Jesse Southwell to spearhead Newcastle's last-ditch attempt to make NSW Women's Premiership finals

By Max McKinney
Updated April 14 2023 - 10:31am, first published April 13 2023 - 1:30pm
Knights fullback Tamika Upton, second from right, and Jesse Southwell, centre, training with the club's NSW Women's Premiership side. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Attacking dynamos Tamika Upton and Jesse Southwell will spearhead Newcastle's last-ditch attempt to qualify for the NSW Women's Premiership finals on Saturday.

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

