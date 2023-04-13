Attacking dynamos Tamika Upton and Jesse Southwell will spearhead Newcastle's last-ditch attempt to qualify for the NSW Women's Premiership finals on Saturday.
The Knights, placed sixth ahead of the competition's final round, must beat Cronulla by a margin of 21 points - and hope the Bulldogs (second) beat Mounties (fifth) - to make the top four and qualify for the semi-finals.
They host the Sharks at St John Oval from 12pm.
Coach Ronald Griffiths, also the club's NRLW mentor, said his side faced a fair challenge but regardless of the result he was pleased with what the club had got out of this year's state campaign.
"We'll see how we go," he said.
"But importantly, we used this year trying to develop some of our young girls to play NRLW.
"We still want to win, don't get me wrong, but it's been a good chance to develop and give some young girls an opportunity."
Upton, fresh off signing a five-year deal with the Knights this week, will start at fullback in what will be just her third appearance in state competition.
Other NRLW players in Newcastle's side include Olivia Higgins, Tayla Predebon, Kayla Romaniuk and captain Yasmin Clydsdale, who also signed a new three-year NRLW deal this week.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
