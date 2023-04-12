Hunter Rugby's premier competition has shrunk from nine sides to six in the space of 12 months. Lake Macquarie, whose first-grade side were relegated mid-2022, have moved to the Central Coast. Singleton and Nelson Bay have dropped to Subbies. Four of the six clubs boast new coaches, including defending premiers Merewether. The Greens ended an 11-year premiership drought with their win over Hamilton. They haven't gone back to back since 1979-80.
Coach: Tony Munro
Last Premiership: 2022; 2022: 1st: 12 wins, 2 losses. Won grand final 19-7 against Hamilton
Gains: Billy Coffey, Tom Eymael, Dylan Evans (Wanderers), Jay Strachan (returning)
Losses: Lachy Milton (Central RL), Brendan Jackson (Southern Beaches), Kosta Sykiotis (Sydney), Michael Dan, Liam Faughlin, Brent Gibson, Nic Ball (retired)
BOTTOM LINE: The Green Room was rocking in 2022. In truth, the title was two seasons in the making after 2021 was cut short due to COVID. Coach Jamie Lind is taking a break, but, significantly, the core of the side has remained. Are they as hungry? Premiership success requires a massive investment physically and mentally. New coach Tony Munro, who steered the Greens to an undefeated campaign in 2011, says the early signs are positive. Lachy Milton, Brendan Jackson and Michael Dan will be hard to replace for different reasons. The legacy Lind leaves is ingrained toughness, especially in defence. The Greens appear slightly short in the lineout but Evans, who spent seven years playing professionally in Wales, will ensure the scrum is a weapon. Billy Coffey will provide punch out wide and in close next to the ruck. Don't underestimate the impact of a fit and motivated Strachan.
PREDICTION: 1st
COACH: Cameron Murphy
LAST PREMIERSHIP: 2019; 2022: 2nd - 11 wins, 3 losses.
GAINS: Raniera Petersen (injury), Tristan Flutely, Talani Grant, Shaq Gaby (NZ), Sam Townsley (England)
LOSSES: Taufa Kinikini (Wildfires), Nic Breen (WA), Angus Brown (Ireland), Nick Watson (Ballina), Harry Brett (injury), Jack Chillingworth (retired)
BOTTOM LINE: There is a different look to the Hawks in 2023. Marty Berry, after two years of revamping the way Hamilton play, is now in Canada. Cameron Murphy steps up after steering second grade. He has also coached at Southern Beaches and Manly. Berry import, Chris Hemi, is on deck and has convinced a few of his Wairarapa Bush mates to join him. Petersen has unfinished business after coming out in 2021 only to break his jaw in round four. He is a genuine fly-half, something the Hawks didn't have last season. Flutey is a dangerous 12, who can play 10 and his combination with Petersen is exciting. Townsley is a 200cm lock, who played national 2 in England last year. He is a different type of player to Kinikini, but will bring size to the set piece. Skipper Steve Lamont is a match-turner, but with Brown they boasted two.
PREDICTION: 2nd
COACH: Trevor Hefren
LAST PREMIERSHIP: 2014; 2022: 3rd - 9 wins, 5 losses
GAINS: Charlie Fielder, Cameron Rowse, Adam Rayner, Emerson Burgess (Nelson Bay), Sione Puli'uvea (Hamilton), Samisoni Havea (Southern Beaches), Jack Baker (Sydney Harlequins), Shan O'Hara (Perth), Harry Sainsbury (UK), Brendon Cush (Woollahra Colleagues), Isaiah Kavanagh (Merewether), Archie Waerea, Nic Myalonis, Charlie Kellaher, Jackson White, Zane Kakoulidis, Seb Kavanagh (returning)
LOSSES: Billy Coffey, Dylan Evans, Tom Eymael (Merewether), Hayden Cole, Tim Marsh (Western NSW work), Ben Ham, Danny Murch, Dillon Rowney, Sam Hefren, Tom Nell (not playing), Lachy Earp (travelling)
BOTTOM LINE: Trevor Hefren takes the reins after leading second grade to a premiership. The Two Blues have benefited most from the decision by Nelson Bay to drop to Subbies. Fielder is just the type of player they need. Fiercely driven, he will bark and provide direction to a new-look forward pack. In a shock move, tackle buster Nimi Qio shifts from the backs to No.8 in place of Ham. In Ham, Coffey, Cole, Rowney, Marsh they have lost a ton of experience, leadership and pace. Archie Waerea returns after a few seasons in the Knights junior system, and will add strike power out wide once he recovers from a fractured jaw. Goal-kicking fly-half Luke Simmons will be key to unlocking the backline. But expect the Two Blues to attack the edges more where Qio, Piers Morrell and Liam Brice are genuine threats.
PREDICTION: 4th
COACH: Luke Cunningham
LAST PREMIERSHIP: 1999; 2022: 4th - 9 wins, 5 losses
GAINS: Pat Teddy (Hawkes Bay NZ), Max Stafford (returning), Sam Parkinson (Norths), Dale Clacherty (Pickers RL), Rhys Clacherty, Alistair Fraser, Zane Dallinger (returning)
LOSSES: Aidan Pricopos (Norths), Riley Woods (South Australia)
BOTTOM LINE: Cunningham has been building this squad for two years. He has developed depth, with at least two players fighting for each position. Now all the Blacks need is a bit of luck. They were hit hard by injuries to key men at crucial times in 2022, which stalled momentum. The arrival of Kiwi hooker Pat Teddy is huge. Sam Callow, the 2021 Anderson Mdal-winner, has recovered from a sternum injury that cut 2022 short. Stafford was the Newcastle halfback before taking two seasons off. Parkinson will be better for two years in Sydney and the Clacherty brothers add depth to a backline that has plenty of points in it. Consistency has been the buzz word during pre-season. The Blacks beat Hamilton twice in 2022 but also dropped games to University and Nelson Bay.
PREDICTION: 3rd
COACH: Sam Berry
LAST PREMIERSHIP: 1988; 2022: 6th - 6 wins, 8 losses
GAINS: Callum Conroy (Uni Norths, Canberra)
LOSSES: Murray Sutherland (Wildfires), Brady Mather (Inverell), Marcus Boyle (South Australia), Junior Polai, Jarome Wilson (not playing) .
BOTTOM LINE: Berry and Luke Cunningham (Maitland) are the only coaches to return. Berry's biggest job in the off-season was convincing Dane Sherratt to shelve retirement. The South African 10 is the ideal man to steer the Students' backline. He knows when to kick out of trouble and when to let the ball fly to the outside men. Sutherland was close to the best No.9 in the comp. Berry has big raps on Conroy, an on-ball breakaway. Captain Joe Kingham and flanker Ben Bannon head a forward pack light on size but heavy on work ethic.The Students were in a lot of games last season but didn't know how to win them. There has been minimal turnover and Berry has concentrated on improvement rather than teaching fresh arrivals a new playing system.
PREDICTION: 5th
COACH: Va Talaileva
LAST PREMIERSHIP: None; 2022: 7th - 1 win, 13 losses
GAINS: Brendan Jackson (Merewether)
LOSSES: None
BOTTOM LINE: Talaileva takes over from Adam Dubois. At this stage, he is only coaching but hasn't ruled out 'pulling on the boots' if needed. Talaileva left nothing on the park and he wants his side to adopt that mantra. It starts with defence for Beaches. They conceded 44 points a game in 2022. Frank Roberts, Brad Gibson, Purnel Filipo, Hayden Gavin, Lucas Rosewell, Marlon Adcock and Adrian Delore will provide the backbone of the side. Jackson's preference is to play lower grades with his mates, but he is just what they need in the top grade - a go-to man at the lineout with a high work ethic and infectious enthusiasm. Talaileva is most excited about a wave of youngsters coming through headed by Noah Willoughby (hooker), Cameron Brown (halfback) and Darcy Blackmore (breakaway).
PREDICTION: 6th
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
