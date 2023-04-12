Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Hunter Rugby Union, 2023: Merewether gunning for back-to-back titles

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
April 12 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merewether celebrate their 2022 grand final triumph. Picture by Marina Neil
Merewether celebrate their 2022 grand final triumph. Picture by Marina Neil

Hunter Rugby's premier competition has shrunk from nine sides to six in the space of 12 months. Lake Macquarie, whose first-grade side were relegated mid-2022, have moved to the Central Coast. Singleton and Nelson Bay have dropped to Subbies. Four of the six clubs boast new coaches, including defending premiers Merewether. The Greens ended an 11-year premiership drought with their win over Hamilton. They haven't gone back to back since 1979-80.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.