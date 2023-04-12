BOTTOM LINE: There is a different look to the Hawks in 2023. Marty Berry, after two years of revamping the way Hamilton play, is now in Canada. Cameron Murphy steps up after steering second grade. He has also coached at Southern Beaches and Manly. Berry import, Chris Hemi, is on deck and has convinced a few of his Wairarapa Bush mates to join him. Petersen has unfinished business after coming out in 2021 only to break his jaw in round four. He is a genuine fly-half, something the Hawks didn't have last season. Flutey is a dangerous 12, who can play 10 and his combination with Petersen is exciting. Townsley is a 200cm lock, who played national 2 in England last year. He is a different type of player to Kinikini, but will bring size to the set piece. Skipper Steve Lamont is a match-turner, but with Brown they boasted two.

