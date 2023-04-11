Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Acclaimed Archibald Prize winning, Newcastle-born artist John Olsen dies aged 95

By Aap
Updated April 12 2023 - 8:24am, first published 7:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

John Olsen, one of Australia's most acclaimed artists who was known for his distinctive depictions of landscapes and nature, has died at age 95.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.