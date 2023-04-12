A MEDOWIE reserve will be named in honour of late Port Stephens councillor Geoff Dingle, the council has confirmed.
A parcel of land the council bought for mixed residential and recreational use, 38 Ferodale Road, will become home to Geoff Dingle Reserve under a council submission to the Geographical Names Board.
Mr Dingle, 69, was a councillor for 14 years before he died in 2019 after a battle with cancer. The long-term resident of Medowie had also been an active member of Scouts, a board member of the Hunter Regional Botanic Gardens and a Hunter New England Health advisory panel board member.
"Geoff was both a friend and mentor who I know dedicated a huge amount of time to his local community," acting Port Stephens mayor Giacomo Arnott said.
Mr Dingle's wife Libby was on hand in the chamber where Cr Dingle was a longstanding member when the honour passed before councillors.
"Geoff loved Medowie and his community. He also loved volunteering and he held a firm belief there is no better reward in life than to freely volunteer in support of the community," Mrs Dingle said.
"I know my family and I are incredibly proud of Geoff and what he achieved for Medowie. We would like to thank acting mayor Arnott, councillors, and Port Stephens Council for recognising Geoff's achievements and dedicating this park in his name."
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
