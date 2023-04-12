Newcastle Herald
Geoff Dingle Reserve: Port Stephens Council's Medowie park honour

Updated April 12 2023 - 12:06pm, first published 12:00pm
A new Medowie park will be named in honour of the late Geoff Dingle. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
A MEDOWIE reserve will be named in honour of late Port Stephens councillor Geoff Dingle, the council has confirmed.

