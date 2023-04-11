Power grid instability adding pressure to build Hunter gas projects

Newcastle Herald
PEP-11 and Santos' Hunter Gas Pipeline are among projects cited as necessary to stabilise energy grid

April 12 2023
A looming east coast gas shortage has reinvigorated support for two of the Hunter's most controversial energy projects - Santos' Hunter Gas Pipeline project and Asset Energy's PEP-11.

