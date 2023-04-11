Man allegedly door-knocked to illegally solicit money at Lake Macquarie

Lake Macquarie police are urging people to take care when answering the door at home, as they investigate reports of a man door-knocking to illegally solicit money from residents.
Police posted a warning online on Tuesday after two reports of the alleged incident at Cardiff and Garden Suburb between 5pm and 7pm on Friday.
Investigators say a man of Caucasian appearance, with a tanned complexion, medium build and short brown hair knocked on doors and tried to enter homes while asking for money from residents.
The man is described as being about 180cm tall.
"Police also wish to remind the community to be vigilant when answering their door, and to keep security screens locked and not to allow persons unknown to enter their home," police said in a warning online.
Anyone with information that could help investigators is being asked to contact Crime Stoppers either through the online reporting portal or by calling 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.