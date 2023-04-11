Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police urge caution after man allegedly door-knocked to illegally solicit money at Cardiff, Garden Suburb

Updated April 12 2023 - 8:31am, first published 8:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man allegedly door-knocked to illegally solicit money at Lake Macquarie
Man allegedly door-knocked to illegally solicit money at Lake Macquarie

Lake Macquarie police are urging people to take care when answering the door at home, as they investigate reports of a man door-knocking to illegally solicit money from residents.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.