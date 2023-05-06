Newcastle Herald
Home/National Sport/A-League

A-League soccer, 2023: Jets searching for striker after Beka Mikeltadze joins list of departures

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated May 6 2023 - 8:28pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgian striker Beka Mikeltadze will not be returning to the Newcastle Jets. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Georgian striker Beka Mikeltadze will not be returning to the Newcastle Jets. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

THE Newcastle Jets are on the hunt for a goal-scorer after the departure of two-time Golden Boot Beka Mikeltadze from the A-League club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.