THE Newcastle Jets are on the hunt for a goal-scorer after the departure of two-time Golden Boot Beka Mikeltadze from the A-League club.
The Jets confirmed on Saturday that Mikeltadze, home-grown midfielder Angus Thurgate, Japanese international Manabu Saitio and fringe playmaker Mo Al-Taay will not be at the club next season.
Mikeltadze, the Jets leading goal-scorer for the past two seasons, has been linked to a move to Macarthur and a possible reunion with fellow Georgian Bachana Arabuli.
The 25-year-old netted six goals, of which three were penalties and delivered three assists. He fired a team-high 52 shots, with 17 on target and completed 525 passes at nearly 80 per cent.
However, the Georgian international's numbers were way down on his inaugural season when he tallied 13 goals.
His exit, leaves teenager Archie Goodwin as only genuine No.9 on the Jets roster.
Goodwin was restricted to eight appearance this season and will have back surgery this month but should be recovered for the start of preseason training in July.
As reported by the Newcastle Herald, Thurgate is headed to Western United on a big-money deal.
The 23-year-old came through the Jets academy and made 125 appearances for the club. He was Jets' members' player of the year this season and is on the radar of Socceroos coach Graham Arnold.
He had expressed a desire to move overseas, but the Western United offer was too good to refuse.
"In relation to Angus, we are really disappointed to lose an important local player despite having worked hard to ensure he stays at this club," Jets executive chairman Shane Mattiske said. "Our offer would have seen him become one of the club's highest earners, however, we understand that his focus is on international opportunities, and if these don't come in the short term, the ability to experience living in one of Australia's big cities."
Saito joined the Jets mid-season and made eight appearances, scoring one goal.
Midfielder Al-Taay made 30 appearances, mainly off the bench, in two seasons in Newcastle.
The future of veteran Jason Hoffman, co-captain Matt Jurman, Kosta Grozos, Callum Timmins, Daniel Stynes and Noah James is uncertain.
The Jets will welcome back Lucas Mauragis from a loan deal at Wellington.
Attacker Jacob Dowse has signed a two-year deal after a season in Perth.
Western Sydney left back Daniel Wilmering and Western United keeper Ryan Scott are expected to join the Jets.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
