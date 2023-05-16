THE HUNTER Wildfires will field the biggest pack in club history as coach Scott Coleman takes a horses for courses approach to the night clash against Southern Districts at No.2 Sportsground.
The Rebels are anchored to the bottom of the Shute Shield ladder with two wins but boast a monster set of forwards and powerful scrum.
Coleman has been forced to make two changes to his eight. On-the-ball breakaway Don Freeman is away and in-form No.8 Tiueti Asi has been hindered by back spasm. Chayton Frans comes in at blindside breakaway with Morgan Innes shifting to open side. Travis Gifford is the new No.8.
In a further change, Andrew Tuala packs down at hooker, with Isi Fukofuka promoted from the bench to start at loosehead.
"We have gone for our strongest scrum," Coleman said.
"They have a big forward pack and we want to take them on up front. It would be the biggest side we have gone with for sure."
Coleman has also made two changes to the backs. Former Tongan international Nafi Tuitavake replaces Ueta Tufuga, who suffered a knee injury in the 29-5 win over Norths.
Tom Watson remains at 13. Alex Pohla returns on the wing pending a fitness test on his ankle. Deon Evans dops to the bench.
Freeman and Asi have been in outstanding form and will be the biggest shoes to fill.
"Tiueti has been having spasm in his back for a few weeks," Coleman said. 'We decided to rest him this week to try and get on top of it.
"The beauty of our squad this year is that we are missing three of our best players and can still put out a very strong outfit. We are confident in the guys coming in. Things are building nicely."
The Wildfires sit on top of the table, are unbeaten in four games at home and are gunning for a club record five straight wins.
However, the memory of an upset 31-24 loss to Souths last season will ensure the Wildfires are not complacent for a match that kicks off at 6pm.
"We learnt our lesson last year," Coleman said. "Souths are looking to get back up into the top six and will be fighting hard. We are definitely not treating them lightly."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
