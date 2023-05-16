Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Shute Shield Rugby Union: Wildfires take horses for courses approach to heavyweight clash with Southern Districts

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
May 17 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
In-form No.8 Tiueti Asi has a back issue and will miss the visit by Southern Districts on Saturday. Picture by Stewart Hazell
In-form No.8 Tiueti Asi has a back issue and will miss the visit by Southern Districts on Saturday. Picture by Stewart Hazell

THE HUNTER Wildfires will field the biggest pack in club history as coach Scott Coleman takes a horses for courses approach to the night clash against Southern Districts at No.2 Sportsground.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.