Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Lake Macquarie stand down NPL veteran before suspension call

By Craig Kerry
Updated May 16 2023 - 6:03pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lake Macquarie striker John Majurovski, left, disputing a referee's decision in the 1-1 draw against Broadmeadow this season. Picture by Marina Neil
Lake Macquarie striker John Majurovski, left, disputing a referee's decision in the 1-1 draw against Broadmeadow this season. Picture by Marina Neil

Lake Macquarie have stood down veteran striker John Majurovski for Wednesday night's NPL catch-up game against Maitland as he faces a potential eight-match ban for match official abuse.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.