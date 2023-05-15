A Maryland woman says she is "pretty disgusted" there are no inland public pools in Newcastle that her wheelchair-bound granddaughter can access.
Kerrie Porter's 13-year-old granddaughter Taya lives with muscular dystrophy. She says the condition has become more severe in the past two years, meaning Taya now uses a wheelchair.
But that means her previous leisurely trips to the pool can no longer happen, as Wallsend Swimming centre does not have a wheelchair lift or hoist.
Ms Porter then discovered that none of the city's inland pools have them either.
"I was pretty disgusted," she said.
"People in wheelchairs just want to have fun like everyone else.
"The pool puts them on an even playing field as the water helps them move.
"Water play is the best therapy for muscles and people in wheelchairs are discriminated against as they can't access a pool."
City of Newcastle said its recently-released draft 'Inland Pools Strategy 2043' proposed short-term accessibility upgrades at an estimated cost of $1.25 million.
"This includes a new platform lift for entry into each of our 50-metre pools with redeveloped change room facilities also proposed for Wallsend and Lambton swimming centres to follow," a spokesperson for the council said.
"Until the lifts are installed, we encourage people with accessibility needs to use the Merewether Ocean Baths which features multiple accessibility ramps, or they can use the pool at the Forum."
Feedback from the pools strategy exhibition will be presented to Newcastle councillors on Tuesday night.
Ms Porter said it was frustrating to see a new water slide had been prioritised and installed at Lambton Swimming Centre while some people couldn't safely access the water.
"Before millions of dollars are spent on upgrading outdoor pools the ones we have need to be inclusive," she said.
"Wallsend doesn't even have an accessible toilet.
"It is essential for all pools to have wheelchair lifts before any other expansion so as not to discriminate against wheelchair users and make pools inclusive."
Taya has tried to use the Toronto hydrotherapy pool before, however Ms Porter said it was signposted for over-18s and wasn't suitable for her to have a splash around.
City of Newcastle has recently set up a group of pool users to assist with decision-making. Local Paralympian Lauren Parker is the group's dedicated accessibility advocate.
"Accessibility is an issue facing many councils with ageing pool infrastructure," the council spokesperson said.
New and upgraded public pools since 2011 with perimeters greater than 40 metres require at least one form of accessible water entry and exit. This can be a ramp and aquatic wheelchair, a zero depth entry and aquatic wheelchair, a platform lift and aquatic wheelchair or a sling-style lift (if the perimeter is 70 metres or less).
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
