Newcastle council pushing for Hunter Park pool as draft strategy outlines maintenance costs and funding options for existing pools

Ian Kirkwood
By Ian Kirkwood
April 15 2023 - 5:00am
An image from City of Newcastle's draft Inland Pools Strategy 2043, on exhibition for comment.
CITY of Newcastle chief executive Jeremy Bath says the council would need to put at least $1 million a year into a dedicated fund to help maintain its five inland pools, although government funding is needed to meet long-term costs for capital works and eventual replacement.

