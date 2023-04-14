An assessment by contract engineers of the pools and their tiling (but not the buildings and water treatment systems) gives each of the five pools a "weighted condition score" out of 10: one for new, five for fair and 10 for failed. Wallsend rated 3.25, Mayfield 4.3, Stockton 4.5, Lambton (excluding the dive pool) 5.25 and Beresfield 5.35.

